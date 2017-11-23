Fiji Time: 5:28 PM on Thursday 23 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Road promise

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, November 23, 2017

MINISTER for Infrastructure Parveen Kumar has promised upgraded roads to a rural school in Labasa.

While awarding students of Naleba College their 2017 academic achievements, Mr Kumar yesterday said after being informed about the road conditions, he would ensure it gets tarsealed.

"I have noted the concerns raised by the school manager and principal with regards to the road conditions and you can be rest assured that Government will fix this road," he said.

Mr Kumar said it was a national policy for all roads in front of schools to be upgraded and he would convey the matter to the respective ministries.

"Our Government has set an important objective which is to continuously support educational programs and ensure that the children are given the best resources and access to education."

Mr Kumar said every student was seen as equally important and the Government's continuing program on bus fare concession, free textbooks and free tuition fees proved Government's commitment to education.

At a separate prize-giving ceremony for the students of All Saints Secondary School, divisional planning officer northern Soko Tuima said Government's initiatives and investments were undertaken for a purpose, to create a clever and smarter Fiji. "But the best education and all the wealth in the world are worthless without kindness and compassion," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62030.6013
JPY 54.872451.8724
GBP 0.36510.3571
EUR 0.41280.4008
NZD 0.71500.6820
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48980.4728

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery writings
  2. Bati hopes to rise again
  3. $35k celebration query
  4. Bati's best
  5. ATM fraud probe
  6. Regulations on crab sizes for food, money
  7. Flood-hit families brace for more rain
  8. Students celebrate end of school year
  9. Police leadership gaps
  10. Stray wild animals worry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  6. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  7. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)
  10. Tsunami watch for Fiji Monday (20 Nov)