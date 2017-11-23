Road promise

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Naleba College perform a traditional Indian dance at their prize-giving ceremony. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

MINISTER for Infrastructure Parveen Kumar has promised upgraded roads to a rural school in Labasa.

While awarding students of Naleba College their 2017 academic achievements, Mr Kumar yesterday said after being informed about the road conditions, he would ensure it gets tarsealed.

"I have noted the concerns raised by the school manager and principal with regards to the road conditions and you can be rest assured that Government will fix this road," he said.

Mr Kumar said it was a national policy for all roads in front of schools to be upgraded and he would convey the matter to the respective ministries.

"Our Government has set an important objective which is to continuously support educational programs and ensure that the children are given the best resources and access to education."

Mr Kumar said every student was seen as equally important and the Government's continuing program on bus fare concession, free textbooks and free tuition fees proved Government's commitment to education.

At a separate prize-giving ceremony for the students of All Saints Secondary School, divisional planning officer northern Soko Tuima said Government's initiatives and investments were undertaken for a purpose, to create a clever and smarter Fiji. "But the best education and all the wealth in the world are worthless without kindness and compassion," he said.