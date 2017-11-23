Fiji Time: 5:28 PM on Thursday 23 November

Flood-hit families brace for more rain

Matilda Simmons And Solomone Rabulu
Thursday, November 23, 2017

SOME families living at Shrinagar in Navua moved their belongings to neighbours living on higher ground yesterday in anticipation of more heavy rain in the next few days.

Kiran Wati and her husband Parmend Chand were seen moving their furniture from their corrugated iron and timber house as flood waters seeped through their tiny home yesterday.

"We won't take any chances," said Ms Wati.

"Our house is already leaking from the roof and the water has reached up to the floor of our home."

The water level in compounds of three houses in the area reached up to the waists of residents as they manoeuvred their way to higher ground.

"Every time it rains, it gets flooded up here because of the floodgate nearby," described Hari Prasad, a resident.

People living in three villages in Navua were unable to access the main road after their feeder road was flooded since Monday.

Nabukavesi villager Kusitino Waqanisanini said people living at Mau and Qilai villages were stranded after the heavy downpour.

A trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remained slow moving over Fiji yesterday.

The Fiji Meteorological Service said a flood warning was in force for low-lying areas and areas adjacent to and downstream of Waimanu River.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Roads Authority said all roads in the Western, Northern and Eastern divisions were open yesterday.








