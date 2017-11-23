Fiji Time: 5:28 PM on Thursday 23 November

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Thursday, November 23, 2017

BEACHCOMBER is sometimes amused by the variety of tales that reach his desk.

Take this one for instance from our regular contributor from the West yesterday.

"At our workplace it is the custom to shave properly before coming to work," he starts.

"It's part of our work ethics to look neat when facing customers.

"However, one of the boys sneaked in late and had an overnight growth of beard.

"At about 11am, the boss spots him and says, 'Hey, why didn't you shave?

"The chap, a really bright spark, simply said, 'Boss check the time'.

Boss: "It's 11 o'clock."

Chap : "Then, my beard has started growing again!"

The boss just said with a laugh: "Good reply, but last warning!"








