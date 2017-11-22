Team Fiji boxing optimistic to secure medals

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Some members of the Fiji Boxing Team who will compete at the 2017 Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 8:21PM THE Fiji Boxing team is optimistic they will bring back four gold medals from the 2017 Pacific Mini Games to be held in Vanuatu next month.

Boxing Fiji team manager Manueli Koroituinakelo said with the facilities available for the team, preparations for the event went well and they were confident they would win medals at the regional competition.

"I think the boys are responding really well. We are taking a team of six boxers with two officials," Koroituinakelo said.

"We have Olympian Winston Hill and other renowned boxers who we are hoping would gain more exposure and experience from the upcoming competitions.

"Hopefully, when we come back, we should come back with four gold medals but we need everyone to get behind the team and support them."

The 2017 Pacific Mini Games will be held from December 4-15.