FEO participates as regional election observer

Update: 7:02PM THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has so far attended election observation programs in Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Tonga and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Last week, FEO director of Operations Anaseini Senimoli participated as an observer at the recent Tongan National Election for the Pacific Islands Forum.

Ms Senimoli said the experience was an exciting opportunity for her to observe the Tongan National Election, especially since Fiji was in preparation mode for next year's election.

Meanwhile, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said election observations and visitor programs assisted greatly in building capacity and always had a positive impact on the FEO.

The Tonga National Election was conducted on November 16, 2017.