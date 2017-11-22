Queen's Baton visits CWM children's ward

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Queen's Baton is received by the children at the CWM Children?s Ward in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:36PM CHILDREN at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital's Children's Ward were in for a good surprise when the Queen's Baton Relay was brought to them today.

Ministry of Youth and Sports permanent secretary Alison Burchell received the Queen's Baton and was thankful for the experience and smiles brought to the children's faces.

"The Baton brings hope and a bright focus for those children admitted to the Children's ward," Ms Burchell said in a Government statement issued today.

"It symbolises that all 52 Commonwealth nations are united and we give priority to bringing smiles to those that are unwell or recovering from illness or trauma."

The Queen's Baton media officer, Kate Shaw, said this was a memorable moment for the children.

"The Baton is about peace, it's about diversity - it's about unity among all Commonwealth countries," Ms Shaw said.

"It's the longest relay in history and you are all part of that historical event here today."

More than 80 children admitted witnessed this visit.