Fiji Time: 12:32 AM on Thursday 23 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Queen's Baton visits CWM children's ward

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Update: 6:36PM CHILDREN at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital's Children's Ward were in for a good surprise when the Queen's Baton Relay was brought to them today.

Ministry of Youth and Sports permanent secretary Alison Burchell received the Queen's Baton and was thankful for the experience and smiles brought to the children's faces.

"The Baton brings hope and a bright focus for those children admitted to the Children's ward," Ms Burchell said in a Government statement issued today.

"It symbolises that all 52 Commonwealth nations are united and we give priority to bringing smiles to those that are unwell or recovering from illness or trauma."

The Queen's Baton media officer, Kate Shaw, said this was a memorable moment for the children.

"The Baton is about peace, it's about diversity - it's about unity among all Commonwealth countries," Ms Shaw said.

"It's the longest relay in history and you are all part of that historical event here today."

More than 80 children admitted witnessed this visit.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62150.6025
JPY 55.262252.2622
GBP 0.36590.3579
EUR 0.41410.4021
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48800.4710

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Operation Kill Bill'
  2. Line-up unchanged
  3. Teacher testifies in trial
  4. Sex crimes
  5. Rain brings floods
  6. Mind game
  7. iTLTB looks into land tenancy concerns
  8. 'Naiqama capable of captaining Tigers'
  9. Water source for 10,000
  10. Staging of works not possible

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  8. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  10. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)