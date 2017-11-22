Fiji Time: 12:32 AM on Thursday 23 November

Walesi-Eutalsat sign multi-year agreement

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Update: 6:14PM THE Fijian Government's Digital Television infrastructure management company, Walesi, today signed a multi-year, multi-transponder agreement with Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) that will expand free-to-air television throughout Fiji.

A Government statement issued today said the agreement covered C-band capacity on the EUTELSAT 172B satellite to complement terrestrial coverage of the Walesi digital television platform.

"Eutelsat's new, all-electric satellite, now in full commercial service, will allow Walesi to provide digital free-to-air television via a Direct-to-Home (DTH) platform that will serve even the most remote deep rural and maritime areas of Fiji beyond range of terrestrial networks," the statement said.

Attorney-General and Minister for Communications Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said this was just the beginning for Fiji, going forward, in their partnership with Eutelsat that would allow the Government to fulfill their vision of providing video, data, and voice access to every community in the country.

"This universal satellite coverage will be transformational for Fiji in three ways: it will provide better access to information to all Fijians, especially those in remote deep rural and maritime communities; it will further Fiji's standing as an international telecommunications hub for the entire Pacific region; and it will fortify the climate resilience of our infrastructure," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said in the statement.

Chief Commercial and Development Officer of Eutelsat Michel Azibert said the agreement reflected not only the value of the new EUTELSAT 172B satellite in complex geographies such as Fiji, but also the immediate impact of satellite broadcasting for nationwide coverage of digital TV.

"We are delighted to be working with Walesi to promote access to free-to-air television for all and to be part of the effort to bridge the digital divide."








