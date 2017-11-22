Team Fiji to mini games present itatau

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of Team Fiji with President Jioji Konrote at Borron House in Suva today. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 5:53PM MEMBERS of the Fiji contingent to the 2017 Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu today presented their itatau to President Jioji Konrote at Borron House in Suva.

Mr Konrote said the great number of senior and young athletes representing Fiji was a sign of progress in sporting activities.

He commended the work of all the sporting organisations that were able to put in place an appropriate development structure for the athletes.

"This morning, I am particularly pleased to know that we have on the team some athletes with special abilities. You certainly remind the nation that disability should never be used as an excuse to living a very active and equally fulfilling life," Mr Konrote said.

"I am aware that for some sports like beach volleyball, the Pacific Mini Games is a qualifying event for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. I wish you the very best in your effort to qualify for the Commonwealth Games that will be held at the Gold Coast in Australia in April 2018 ? less than six months from now."