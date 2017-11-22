Fiji Time: 12:32 AM on Thursday 23 November

Weather watch: Nabukavesi villagers stranded

MATILDA SIMMONS
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Update: 5:19PM VILLAGERS of Nabukavesi in Navua had to wade through water that flooded their road following the low depression affecting parts of the country.

Villagers of Qilai, Mau and Nabukavesi who use the road that connects them to the main highway were stranded in those villages since Monday.

Residents say the waters had receded slowly but they were worried that more heavy rain could affect their homes.

Police officers were also in the area patrolling the area to ensure the safety of residents and properties.








