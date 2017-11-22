Fiji Time: 12:32 AM on Thursday 23 November

Grasshopper's duo offered NZ netball scholarships

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Update: 5:10PM GRASSHOPPER'S Netball Club elite development players Ruthie Konusi and Tehinnah Ratulomai have been offered sports scholarship to attend Saint Andrews College in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Both players have been part of the Grasshoppers Netball Development Program and Australian Tours since 2014.

Grasshopper's Founder and Program director Alumeci Vosararawa-Sachs said without the commitment, investment and unwavering support of the parents, it would be difficult to achieve a successful outcome for the girls.

"Both the Ratulomai and Konusi families have been catalysts for the evolution of our programs and we are immensely grateful," she said.  

The St Joseph Secondary School's fourth formers will commence their studies at Saint Andrews College in the beginning of the 2018 academic year.








