Fiji Time: 12:32 AM on Thursday 23 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Zimbabwe celebrates end of Mugabe era

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Update: 4:03PM THE world's oldest leader and president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, has resigned after 37 years of rule.

According to BBC News, Mr Mugabe had previously refused to quit despite last week's military takeover and days of protests.

The BBC reported that a letter from Mr Mugabe was read out by the speaker of parliament that stated the decision was voluntary and he had made it to "allow a smooth transfer of power".

The report further stated that the resignation news abruptly halted an impeachment hearing that had begun against Mr Mugabe.

BBC Africa editor Fergal Keane said while driving through Harare, the capital city of Zimbabwe, the cheers and the blaring of car horns signaled the end of the Mugabe era.

"The man who dominated Zimbabwe for so long has already begun to fade into history here. It is a city singing with the noise of joy," Keane said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62150.6025
JPY 55.262252.2622
GBP 0.36590.3579
EUR 0.41410.4021
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48800.4710

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Operation Kill Bill'
  2. Line-up unchanged
  3. Teacher testifies in trial
  4. Sex crimes
  5. Rain brings floods
  6. Mind game
  7. iTLTB looks into land tenancy concerns
  8. 'Naiqama capable of captaining Tigers'
  9. Water source for 10,000
  10. Staging of works not possible

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  8. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  10. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)