Zimbabwe celebrates end of Mugabe era

+ Enlarge this image Robert Mugabe has finally stepped down as President of Zimbabwe, halting an impeachment hearing that had begun against him. Picture: BBC FILE

Update: 4:03PM THE world's oldest leader and president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, has resigned after 37 years of rule.

According to BBC News, Mr Mugabe had previously refused to quit despite last week's military takeover and days of protests.

The BBC reported that a letter from Mr Mugabe was read out by the speaker of parliament that stated the decision was voluntary and he had made it to "allow a smooth transfer of power".

The report further stated that the resignation news abruptly halted an impeachment hearing that had begun against Mr Mugabe.

BBC Africa editor Fergal Keane said while driving through Harare, the capital city of Zimbabwe, the cheers and the blaring of car horns signaled the end of the Mugabe era.

"The man who dominated Zimbabwe for so long has already begun to fade into history here. It is a city singing with the noise of joy," Keane said.