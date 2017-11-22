FEO registers 600 new voters overseas

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:59PM MORE than 600 new voters have been registered by the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) during their 2017 overseas voter registration drive.

A statement by the FEO stated it managed to register 696 new voters despite difficulties they faced, including but not limited to lack of passports or unavailability of the exact requirements for registration.

The FEO teams covered Canada, the West Coast of the United States, New Zealand, Australia, Marshall Islands, Malaysia and Korea from October 3 and November 6.

Teams were sent directly to these countries so that they could carry out registrations at key events organised by the Fijian communities mostly surrounding the Fiji Day celebrations.

They only have Nauru, the United Kingdom and the East Coast of the United States left to be covered before the end of the year.