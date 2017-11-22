Fiji Time: 12:32 AM on Thursday 23 November

Queen's Baton Relay visits Fiji

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Update: 3:33PM AFTER eight years since Fiji's full suspension from the Commonwealth, the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay was passed over to Fiji President Jioji Konrote in Suva today.

Commonwealth Games regional vice president for Oceania Hugh Graham said bringing the Queen?s baton relay back to Fiji was a humbling experience for him.

"I must say that the journey from yesterday and today is obvious that the response from kids, the mothers, the young, they are quite happy that the Queen?s baton relay is here," Mr Graham said.

"And I'd like to think that they're happy to be back in the Commonwealth as well."

Mr Graham, who is from the Cook Islands, said he was proud to be a Pacific islander and to witness Fiji's sports success on the international stage.

"We are looking for good things in terms of Fiji's performance.

"We'll be cheering and shouting for the Fiji Bati team hoping they get to the finals."

The Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay will soon make its way to Samoa, Tuvalu, Papua New Guinea, Solomon, Vanuatu, Norfolk, New Zealand and then the handover to Australia on December 24.








