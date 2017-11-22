Fiji Time: 12:32 AM on Thursday 23 November

Weather watch: Drivers urged to exercise extreme care

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Update: 3:25PM MEMBERS of the public are advised to be extremely careful and to avoid places of known historical flooding or low-lying areas during this adverse weather conditions the country is facing.

Situation report number seven issued by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) today made a special request to drivers to not drive into water of unknown depth and current because this can be life-threatening.

The FRA is closely monitoring the road situation for all divisions.

It is urging members of the public to remain vigilant, tune into the local radio and listen to the advice of the emergency services.

All roads in the Western, Northern and Eastern Divisions are open.

Members of the public are advised to contact FRA on 5720 or send an email to info@fijiroads.org should they have any queries.








