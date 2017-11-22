Fiji Time: 4:27 PM on Wednesday 22 November

Fiji archery trio for 2017 mini games

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Update: 3:09PM WITH only three representatives to the upcoming 2017 Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu next month, the Fiji Archery Association looks to build more interest in the sport in the country.

Association section manager George Fong said because archery in Fiji was a relatively small sport in terms of membership and funding, it was always a privilege to attend international games and to build interest in the sport.

"The main objective for the athletes is to do their best and the plan is to win medals. We can't ask more than for them to do their best for the sport," Fong said.

He said at present, no students were involved in the sport locally.

"We host the 'Come and Try for Archery' at the Saint Joseph Secondary School grounds on some Saturdays as a way to build up our new members.

"At the moment, we don't have any students. We used to have a school program but we haven't been able to get it done for the past couple of years."

Married couple Fred Leota and Lisa Leota would be competing in the compound bow, while three times Olympian Robert Elder will shoot in the recurve bow division at the Pacific Mini Games.

The games will be held from December 4-15.








