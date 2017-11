Fiji 7s to depart for Dubai today

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team hold their last training before they depart for Dubai this afternoon. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 2:48PM THE Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team had their last training at the Uprising Beach Resort gym this morning.

Drua players John Stewart and Eroni Sau have already gelled in well with the old players.

The team departs for Dubai this afternoon.