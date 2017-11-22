Natewa initiative target youth rehab

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Natewa Crime Prevention Committee president Ifereimi Buaserau. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:41PM THE Natewa Crime Prevention Committee will organise few sporting events in the next few weeks targeted at involving their youths.

Vunivalu Natewa and committee president Ifereimi Buaserau said they had seen more youths involved in illegal activities, and prompted staging this sports tournament to redirect their youths' focus.

"We have seen and heard of marijuana cultivation in Cakaudrove and we have seen a lot of youths that were involved in this activities so to curb the use of marijuana in our province," Mr Buaserau said.