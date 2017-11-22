Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Wednesday 22 November

Water situation: Naboro residents face disruptions

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Update: 2:15PM RESIDENTS living along Naboro are being advised that water supply is currently disrupted until further notice.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) stated that areas affected included Gilbert Installment, Kalokolevu, Naboro Prison compound and  Waisalato settlement and nearby areas.

The interruption in supply is a result of flooding at the Naboro water treatment plant.

Water carts are on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

Residents are advised that restoration of water supply will depend on weather conditions.








