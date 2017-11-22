Fiji Time: 4:27 PM on Wednesday 22 November

Police empower students to think twice

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Update: 2:01PM FORTY-eight children under the age of 18 years old were involved in crimes such as theft and sexual offences during this time last year.

Fiji's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Biu Matavou revealed this today while officiating at the Bhawani Dayal Primary School prize giving ceremony.

He told the students that it was vital to think twice before indulging in activities that could have a negative impact on their lives.

"Last year during the months of November and December, we received quite a number of crime reports involving persons under the age of 18 years," ACP Matavou said.

"Majority of these cases are linked to peer pressure and simply following the wrong crowd."

He also made a call to parents and guardians to be open-minded and understand the society children were now growing up in, which he said was vastly different from when they (parents) were growing up.








