Livestock pose road safety risks: Police

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pictures of animals wandering along the highway captured by Police officers on road safety patrol. Picture: SUPPLIED/Fiji Police

Update: 1:47PM ANIMAL owners in Fiji are advised and urged to confine their livestock in appropriate areas because of serious safety concerns on our roads.

This call comes after Police officers on patrol throughout the four divisions found animals wandering loosely on roadsides.

"Traffic officers have noticed this worrying trend along our main highways and we are requesting animal owners to assist us," Police Chief Operations Officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu said.

Police officers are increasing visibility and creating awareness of road safety throughout the country.

"As road safety is everyone's responsibility, animal owners also have a role to play and must confine their livestock. And failure to do so can result in charges for failing to confine animal as we need to work together to keep our roads safe for all users."