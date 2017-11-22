Weather watch: Heavy rain alert

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Times photojournalist Sophie Ralulu seen here with residents of flooded Shrinagar Place in Navua. Picture: MATILDA SIMMONS

Update: 1:41PM A HEAVY rain alert is in force for the Eastern half of Viti Levu, Yasawa, and Mamanuca group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10:45am today, a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remains slow moving over Fiji.

It is, however, expected to affect the group until Friday.

The forecast also anticipates localised heavy falls that may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

