Weather watch: Heavy rain alert

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Update: 1:41PM A HEAVY rain alert is in force for the Eastern half of Viti Levu, Yasawa, and Mamanuca group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10:45am today, a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remains slow moving over Fiji.

It is, however, expected to affect the group until Friday.

The forecast also anticipates localised heavy falls that may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

