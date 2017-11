/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Newly appointed DPC west SSP Abdul Kkhan with his predecessor SSP Marika Yalimaiwai Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 1:09PM SENIOR Superintendent of Police Abdul Khan is the new Divisional Police Commander West.

In a handing over ceremony last night, Mr Khan officially took over the role from SSP Marika Yalimaiwai who has been appointed the new Fiji Police Force Academy training director.

Of his appointment, Mr Khan said he was prepared to take up the challenge.

Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said they believed in Mr Khan and his ability to carry out the job.