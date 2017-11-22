Water situation: WAF repairs burst main at Nasealevu

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:23AM RESIDENTS living outside Labasa Town have been advised to store water as work on a burst main is being carried out.

The Water Authority of Fiji has attributed the water supply disruption to a burst main at Nasealevu.

Water supply will be disrupted from 10am until 5pm later today.

The authority has advised its customers residing in those areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

The affected areas are Basoga, Vaturekuka, Vatunibale, Bulileka, Lowcost, Boca, Urata, Siberia, Vunivau, Dreketi lailai, Basoga, Soasoa, Vunika and Vunivau, Boubale, Batinikama, Korowiri, and Valebasoga.