Wellington man arrested for taxi driver shooting

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:19AM MIRAMAR, Wellington: POLICE have arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to the shooting of a taxi driver in Miramar last Saturday (November 18).

The man was located at a Strathmore address overnight and has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in Wellington District Court today.

Wellington Police's Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee said this was a good result and should provide some reassurance both to the victim and the wider community.

He acknowledged the assistance of the members of the public.

Detective Senior Sergeant McKee said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing, and they would still like to hear from anyone who would have information to assist their enquiries.

Information can be provided to Wellington Police on 04 381 2000, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would not comment further as the matter was now before the court.