Fiji wins bid

FIJI has won the bid to host the World Supermodel South Pacific 2018.

The contest will be held from April 26-29 at The Pearl Resort, Spa and Championship Golf Course.

The resort secured the rights for the third year as the official host venue and accommodation for the 24 visiting international models and 14 visiting international crew.

Resort general manager Natalie Marletta said they were very excited to announce that the resort would play host for the third year to the World Supermodel South Pacific finals.

"I am truly excited to be able to host this amazing event again, which offers platform of empowerment for young women," she said.

"Having 24 delegates from all over the South Pacific come to our beautiful islands also gives a boost to the local tourism industry."

World Supermodel production president Gavin Dooley said Fiji had become the leading destination in the South Pacific to host events of this nature with its friendly hospitality, its untouched beauty, crystal clear waters and its postcard backdrop.

"It is supported by the Pearl Resort leading as the flagship to help secure the rights for Fiji and present the ideal accommodation and the perfect location for the host venue that's mixed with glamour and excitement blended into a tropical paradise that has been aired on the FBC TV network for the past two years to hundreds of thousands of potential viewers," he said.

Emily Perkins won this year's event and competed in Macau in May along with Fiji's wildcard adult entry Zaira Begg who made it into the top 10 from the 40 international models and was also awarded Miss Congeniality.