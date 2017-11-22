Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Wednesday 22 November

Institute receives more interest

Serafina Silaitoga
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Catholic Montfort Brothers have seen an increase in the number of school dropouts applying to pursue studies with the institution.

Director of the Montfort Technical Institute Savusavu Brother Gibi John said the demand to get a place at the institution had definitely increased.

In an interview during the graduation ceremony on Saturday, Brother John said discipline was one of the major issues that had attracted families and parents.

"We take in school dropouts and over the past years, most of them are now employed in the military as engineers and some employed by other private companies," he said.

"We do not allow any use of mobile phones in this vocational institution and the students can only use the public phone that we have in school or the office phone.

"The students only go to town during long weekends and when an emergency happens. But other than that, everyone stays in the campus."

Brother John said they had received a positive feedback from parents who had testified to the improved characters of their children.

"Their lives are programmed here in the school compound and it's basically to ensure they are disciplined in life," he said.

"Respect for themselves and for others is also made known to them and how important this is.

"At times, we have a long list of students' names trying to find a place in the institution so it's encouraging knowing that people realise the importance of discipline."








