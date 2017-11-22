Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Wednesday 22 November

$30m plan on hold

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

THE construction of a proposed $30 million sporting complex in Seaqaqa will await the development of the area into a town, says Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea.

Responding to questions raised at the Macuata Provincial Council meeting last week, Mr Vocea said the multi-million dollar complex had been put on hold.

Mr Vocea said the complex's location needed to be planned and incorporated into the new town plans for Seaqaqa. He said the town plan was yet to be made, adding that once the new town plans were confirmed the authorities would identify a suitable spot for the complex.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, Mr Vocea said Government was prioritising developments in Nabouwalu. He had said Government, through the Ministry of Local Government, was looking at developing Seaqaqa and Nabouwalu into towns.

He said the committee was now concentrating on the Nabouwalu Town development, which would be followed by Seaqaqa.

Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar said earlier this month that he had approved a scheme plan for Seaqaqa Town.

Furthermore, Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said last month that through the generosity of the Chinese Government with facilitation of the Prime Minister's Office and his ministry, advanced sporting facilities were scheduled for Vunidawa in Naitasiri, Seaqaqa in Macuata and Korovou in Tailevu.

He said this was indicative of Government's commitment to develop sports after realising the impact it had on the country and its people.








