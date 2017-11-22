Plea for registrations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Representatives of the 12 districts in Macuata at the province's council meeting. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

REPRESENTATIVES of the 12 districts in Macuata have been urged to encourage their people to register their newborns, deaths and marriages.

A report from the head of the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration office in Labasa, Michael Deve, to the Macuata Provincial Council said children needed to be registered with the office within two years.

Mr Deve urged children and adults who had not been registered to get their documents, which should include notification of birth from hospital of birth and marriage certificate of parents.

"This should include a passport photo of the child and a confirmation from the school where the child attends of their birth date with fees of $10.90 for those who have already attained their 1st year and $13.10 for those born out of wedlock," the report stated.

"We have witnessed that most of those whose loved ones pass on forget to register the deaths and we urgently plead with relatives to approach our office so that their names can be omitted from our register and the Bureau of Statistics.

"For this, we will need a death certificate, birth certificate, general information from the Vola ni Kawa Bula, ensure that the person registering the death should be a next of kin and they should know the place where the deceased was buried or the priest who officiated at the."

Mr Deve also urged newly-married couples to register themselves within seven days of the marriage.

"We are willing to get our registration services down to villages if your district representatives can liaise with us," he said.

Meanwhile, 1927 births, 951 deaths and 694 weddings have been registered in the province so far this year.