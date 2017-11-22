Church: Let chiefs decide

/ Front page / News

THE Methodist Church of Fiji has clarified that its lay preachers deployed around the country should not interfere with traditional decision making processes.

The church's deputy general secretary, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai, said the role of church pastors in their respective circuits was to take care of the spiritual upbringing of their members.

"They are not to interfere with the vanua and its entire decision making process," he said.

The clarification follows an issue that developed last week in Macuata where church pastor Reverend Meli Tunidau, head of Nadogo circuit, asked traditional leaders of the district that the church be involved in decision making processes.

He asked that the church be consulted to grant permission to other church groups wanting to evangelise in the district.

But Mr Vunisuwai said church leaders should only work side by side with the leaders of the vanua, not to make decisions.

"They should work with the vanua, but never interfere with their decision," he said.

"Let the vanua do its part and the only thing church leaders should do is to support whatever decision they make."