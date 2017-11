/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Holy Trinity Anglican Kindergarten students with their certificates during their annual prize-giving ceremony. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

WITH this being the final week of the school year, schools around the country are hosting their prize-giving day at various locations.

The day is dedicated to celebrating and rewarding the achievements of students in academic work, sports and overall conduct.

While for some it is a motivation for the next academic year, for others it is the end of one journey, beginning another.