Man takes stand

Litia Cava
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

THE man on trial for allegedly raping his four-year-old stepdaughter told the High Court in Suva yesterday he had advised the child's mother to take the child to a doctor to be checked.

While giving evidence, the 33-year-old stepfather said on the day of the alleged incident, the child's mother arrived home two minutes after the nanny left.

The accused admitted the nanny had advised him that she was leaving and the child was sleeping in her room.

He said he loved the child so much and he would never commit such an act.

He further told the court that he told the child's mother that they could visit a doctor so that the child could be medically examined. The accused said the child's mother refused to listen to him and told him to leave them alone.

The accused also denied the allegations against him.

He is charged with two counts of rape.

The alleged incident took place in March this year in Navua. High Court judge Justice Riyaz Hamza will sum up the case for the assessors today.








