Reddy awaits fate

Litia Cava
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

FORMER education minister Dr Mahendra Reddy will know his fate next Friday when Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili will deliver the judgment in his case.

Magistrate Ratuvili yesterday said the judgment was not ready.

Dr Reddy was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count of bribery and one count of undue influence.

He is alleged to have conferred or offered to confer a benefit namely a steady water source for the Ra High School in order to influence the vote of Waisea Lelobo, the school manager.

Dr Reddy is also alleged to have interfered with the free exercise or performance of a political right of Mr Lelobo that is relevant to the 2018 election.

The alleged offences took place in May this year in the Western Division.

The former minister had pleaded not guilty to both charges and a trial was held.








