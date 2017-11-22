English speaking deteriorating, says A-G

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum with students of Nukuloa Sanatan Dharm School after their annual prize-giving day in Ba yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

ENGLISH speaking in the country has deteriorated, says Attorney-General and Minister for Education Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

While officiating at the annual prize-giving ceremony for Nukuloa Sanatan Dharm School in Ba yesterday, he expressed Government's concerns about the state of English speaking in schools.

"One of the areas that we are concerned about is the deteriorating level of English in Fiji," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"The level of English and the way in which people talk in English has deteriorated quite significantly from what it was 20, 30 or 40 years ago."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Government would address this issue in 2018.

"Now in the new year, that is something that we want to focus on along with the Ministry of Education.

"We want to make sure that we get some extra classes for teachers and also students to help ensure that the quality of English actually improves in Fiji."

He said parents played a vital role in their child's education.

"All I ask of the parents is please keep encouraging your children to do well.

"Government is helping you with their school fees.

"We ask you to please provide them the right environment for them to work and study.

"It's only through your encouragement that they will be able to do better.

"When they come home they will be able to learn a bit more by reading a book and please spend a few minutes with them so they will be able to be encouraged to do well in school."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also officiated at the Tilak High School's annual prize-giving ceremony in Lautoka.