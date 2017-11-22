Teacher testifies in trial

/ Front page / News

THE teacher of a 14-year-old alleged rape victim told the High Court in Suva yesterday that the girl told her that her 28-year-old neighbour allegedly forced himself on her thrice.

The man is charged with one count of rape, one count of attempt to commit rape and one count of indecent assault.

The alleged incident happened between February 13 and April 30 last year in Nausori.

In her evidence in court yesterday, the teacher said she was usually the first teacher to arrive in school and on September 16 last year, the victim walked up to her in the morning and relayed the whole story to her.

The witness said the alleged victim told her the accused, who was her neighbour at the time of the alleged incident, forcefully tried to kiss her once in December 2015.

She said the alleged victim told her that the accused also forced her to have sexual intercourse with him while she was alone in a room.

The teacher also told the court that the girl told her that the accused forcefully removed the victim's clothes and had sex with her.

The trial continues before Justice Vincent Perera today.