Woman found floating in Suva Harbour drowned, says police

Avneel Chand
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

THE case of a woman whose body was found floating in Suva Harbour on Saturday has been classified as drowning.

According to police spokesperson Ana Naisoro, the identity of the woman from Rewa was confirmed by her relative on Monday.

This allowed the police to conduct a post-mortem examination which revealed the woman had drowned.

"Once investigations are completed, the file will be forwarded for inquest," Ms Naisoro said.

Meanwhile, police are still awaiting medical clearance to speak to the woman who was found in a pool of blood in her flat in Nausori.

The 42-year-old woman was found lying in a pool of blood by her landlord on Sunday, was rushed to Nausori Hospital and later transferred to the CWM Hospital in Suva.








