Suicide trend worry

Qiliho. Picture: FT FILE

EIGHT suicide and 12 attempted suicide cases recorded by police this year involved children under the age of 17.

This was revealed by Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho adding that of November 11 this year, Fiji recorded 90 cases of suicides and 97 cases of attempted suicides.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said cyber bullying had become a real concern for the Fiji Police Force.

While addressing students of Suva Muslim College during their annual prize-giving yesterday, he also advised students to spend their time effectively during the school holidays.

"Analysing the statistics further, some of the reasons these incidents occurred were mainly family arguments, issues with boyfriends or girlfriends, being disallowed from using Facebook, disappointment for failing or falling short of a goal, bullying and with the increased use of social media-cyber bullying," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"You are all familiar with situations where students have been the subject of public ridicule and condemnation when some of their actions are posted and shared on social media.

"Over the next few weeks, how and who you choose to spend your time with can either empower you or will be detrimental to your wellbeing, so think carefully before being asked to do something.

"Think about your future and think about all the sacrifices your parents and guardians have made for you."