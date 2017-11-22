Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Wednesday 22 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Man, 55, latest road casualty

Avneel Chand
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

THE road death toll now stands at 59 compared with 50 for the same period last year after an accident in Tailevu claimed the life of a man.

A 55-year-old farmer of Sote Village was pronounced dead after the vehicle he was travelling in allegedly veered off the road.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a 23-year-old man remains admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva while four other passengers were treated at the Korovou Hospital in Tailevu and sent home.

Investigations by police are continuing.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62150.6025
JPY 55.262252.2622
GBP 0.36590.3579
EUR 0.41410.4021
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48800.4710

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Line-up unchanged
  2. 'Operation Kill Bill'
  3. Teacher testifies in trial
  4. Sex crimes
  5. Rain brings floods
  6. iTLTB looks into land tenancy concerns
  7. Mind game
  8. Water source for 10,000
  9. Staging of works not possible
  10. MP: Need for sustainable use of marine resources

Top Stories this Week

  1. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  2. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  6. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  7. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  8. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  10. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)