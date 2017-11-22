Man, 55, latest road casualty

/ Front page / News

THE road death toll now stands at 59 compared with 50 for the same period last year after an accident in Tailevu claimed the life of a man.

A 55-year-old farmer of Sote Village was pronounced dead after the vehicle he was travelling in allegedly veered off the road.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a 23-year-old man remains admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva while four other passengers were treated at the Korovou Hospital in Tailevu and sent home.

Investigations by police are continuing.