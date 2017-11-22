Accident driver questioned

/ Front page / News

POLICE have questioned and released a 27-year-old man suspected of causing an accident at Viseisei, Lautoka, last Sunday.

According to police, the suspect was driving a mini-van along the Queens highway on Sunday morning when it allegedly hit oncoming traffic.

The minivan carrying passengers allegedly hit a truck driven by a 43-year-old man of Wainadoi, Navua.

Three passengers had to be rushed to the Lautoka Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the driver of the mini-van had been questioned and released.

She said investigators awaited the results of the tests conducted to ascertain whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol. She said the other passengers remained admitted in hospital.