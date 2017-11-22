Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Wednesday 22 November

Disabled by lack of services

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

PERSONS living with disabilities have fewer economic opportunities because of the lack of services available to them, says Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar.

While speaking at the first district celebrations of International Day for Persons with Disabilities in Ba yesterday, Ms Bhatnagar said the world's largest minority had generally poor health, lower education achievements and higher rates of poverty than people without disabilities.

"This is largely due to the lack of services available to them, like information and communications technology, justice or transportation and the many obstacles they face in their everyday lives," she said.

"These obstacles can take a variety of forms, including those relating to the physical environment, or those resulting from legislation or policy, or from societal attitudes or discrimination."

Ms Bhatnagar said members of the disabled community were also more exposed to societal problems.

"It is sad to note that people with disabilities are at much higher risk of violence.

"For example, children with disabilities are almost four times more likely to experience violence than non-disabled children.

"Adults with some form of disability are one and half times more likely to be a victim of violence than those without a disability and adults with mental health conditions are at nearly four times the risk of experiencing violence.

"Factors which place people with disabilities at higher risk of violence include stigma, discrimination and ignorance about disability, as well as a lack of social support for those who care for them."

Ms Bhatnagar said by removing barriers to the inclusion of members of the disabled community, the larger spectrum of society would benefit as well.

"Government has allocated an estimated budget of $7 million as a separate allowance for persons with permanent disabilities, providing a monthly allowance of $90 per person.

"The Disability Allowance Scheme can be accessed through any Social Welfare office and $1.1 million is provided as grants to disability provider organisations serving disabled persons.

"Apart from this, $500,000 has been allocated to construct a Western Disability Centre like the one Labasa has.

"Also, there is a continued 300 per cent tax deduction on wages paid to disabled employees.

"The bus fare subsidy for persons with disabilities continues."

She said persons with disabilities were equally entitled to constitutional and human rights.








