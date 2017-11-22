Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Wednesday 22 November

80,000 living with disabilities in Fiji

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

TEN per cent or about 80,000 of Fiji's population is estimated to be made up of persons living with disabilities, says Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar.

While celebrating International Day for Persons With Disabilities in Ba yesterday, she said people with disabilities were an important part of Fiji's development.

"People with disabilities are mums, dads, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, friends, neighbours, co-workers, students and teachers," she said.

"Their contributions enrich our communities and society as they live and share their lives."

Ms Bhatnagar said it was important for the rest of Fiji's population to include and respect the rights of the disabled.

"People with disabilities continue to seek accurate portrayals that present a respectful, positive view of individuals as active participants of society, in regular social, work and home environments.

"Also, 10 per cent of the Fijian population is estimated to be made up of persons living with disabilities, or more accurately, persons with special abilities."








