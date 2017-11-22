Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Wednesday 22 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

District reps learn to manage MPAs

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

TWENTY-FOUR representatives from the Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata provinces converged on Bua Lomanikoro to learn about better managing their marine protected areas.

Fiji Locally Managed Marine Area Network (FLMMA) co-ordinator, Makereta Vakalalabure said the workshop would enable participants to share their experiences and lessons learnt from the implementation of their management plans.

Ms Vakalalabure said through their networking with partner organisations, the workshop consisted of activities such as planting of trees, conservation of freshwater taboo areas and alternative livelihood projects that would empower participants.

"All these activities are to ensure the sustainability of each marine environment," she said.

"The workshop will enable district representatives to better manage their yaubula or natural resources."

Ms Vakalalabure said the work of FLMMA was also to find out how those marine protected areas were doing and how they could be managed properly to suit the needs of the people and sustainability.

The workshop is expected to end tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62150.6025
JPY 55.262252.2622
GBP 0.36590.3579
EUR 0.41410.4021
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48800.4710

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Line-up unchanged
  2. 'Operation Kill Bill'
  3. Teacher testifies in trial
  4. Sex crimes
  5. Rain brings floods
  6. iTLTB looks into land tenancy concerns
  7. Mind game
  8. Water source for 10,000
  9. Staging of works not possible
  10. MP: Need for sustainable use of marine resources

Top Stories this Week

  1. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  2. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  6. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  7. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  8. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  10. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)