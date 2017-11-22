District reps learn to manage MPAs

/ Front page / News

TWENTY-FOUR representatives from the Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata provinces converged on Bua Lomanikoro to learn about better managing their marine protected areas.

Fiji Locally Managed Marine Area Network (FLMMA) co-ordinator, Makereta Vakalalabure said the workshop would enable participants to share their experiences and lessons learnt from the implementation of their management plans.

Ms Vakalalabure said through their networking with partner organisations, the workshop consisted of activities such as planting of trees, conservation of freshwater taboo areas and alternative livelihood projects that would empower participants.

"All these activities are to ensure the sustainability of each marine environment," she said.

"The workshop will enable district representatives to better manage their yaubula or natural resources."

Ms Vakalalabure said the work of FLMMA was also to find out how those marine protected areas were doing and how they could be managed properly to suit the needs of the people and sustainability.

The workshop is expected to end tomorrow.