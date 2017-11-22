iTLTB looks into land tenancy concerns

/ Front page / News

A TEAM from the iTaukei Land Trust Board office in Labasa is looking into the concerns of disgruntled landowners at Namakomako, Seaqaqa.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, iTLTB deputy general manager operations, research and development Solomoni Nata said a team from Labasa was sent to inspect the piece of land yesterday.

Mr Nata said he would update this newspaper once the team returned from the field.

Meanwhile, Qoqobou landowning unit representative Sitiveni Koloba said last year the tenancy expired for a tenant who had been occupying the piece of land for the past 30 years.

Mr Koloba said since last year, they had been running to the board for the removal of the tenant from their 30-acre piece of land, but nothing had been done.

"In fact, the tenant has not been paying his lease for the past 17 years and we had been notifying the board, but they have not done anything to address our concerns," he said. "I have returned twice from the board's head office in Suva, but nothing has been done to address our pleas. All we want is for the tenant to vacate the piece of land because he is staying there illegally.

"The year is nearly ending and our pleas continue to fall on deaf ears."

Mr Koloba claimed the board had failed the mataqali as a trustee of their land.