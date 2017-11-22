Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Wednesday 22 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rain brings floods

Solomone Rabulu
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

SOME low-lying areas in the Central Division were flooded yesterday after heavy rain from early in the morning.

The areas affected by flooding were Wainadoi in Navua, Qauia in Lami, Wailoku in Suva, Sawani in Naitasiri and some places within Suva City.

Wainadoi villager Ana Matavura was at home preparing breakfast when she noticed floodwaters getting into her home.

"It rained so heavily last night (Monday). I was awake by 3am today (yesterday) and decided to prepare breakfast when I noticed our flip-flops by the door starting to float away," she said.

"I knew then that our home was going to be flooded, so I quickly called my husband and we placed our belongings on the bed and other high places for it not to get wet."

Ms Matavura said she was worried, especially with the news about a trough of low pressure over the country.

"We are so thankful that the floods receded by 9am or else the water level would have kept rising," she said.

"I thank the Lord for looking over our family and everyone else affected. I am just so thankful that no one got hurt."

A trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remained slow moving over Fiji last night.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre Nadi said in its 7.30pm bulletin yesterday that the trough of low pressure was expected to affect the group until Friday.

The forecast to midnight today for the Fiji Group is occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over most places.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry advised all farmers to take precautionary measures.

"We are in our cyclone season and it is prudent that farmers do safeguard their crops and livestock," the ministry said.

"The trough of low pressure with associated cloud, rain and thunderstorms is likely to bring heavy rain and strong wind, so farmers who reside in flood-prone areas are advised to move their animals, machinery and farm implements to higher ground and secure livestock sheds."

Farmers are advised to be wary of culverts and other waterways created by floods and to keep family members and animals away from them.

"It is advisable for farmers to also monitor their crops which are on flood-prone areas to avoid losses during flooding.

"If crops are matured then it is advisable to harvest before flash floods occur, planting materials can be moved to higher ground," the ministry said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62150.6025
JPY 55.262252.2622
GBP 0.36590.3579
EUR 0.41410.4021
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48800.4710

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Line-up unchanged
  2. 'Operation Kill Bill'
  3. Teacher testifies in trial
  4. Sex crimes
  5. Rain brings floods
  6. iTLTB looks into land tenancy concerns
  7. Mind game
  8. Water source for 10,000
  9. Staging of works not possible
  10. MP: Need for sustainable use of marine resources

Top Stories this Week

  1. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  2. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  6. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  7. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  8. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  10. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)