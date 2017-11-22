Rain brings floods

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image This image of vehicles travelling with lights on through heavy rain and poor visibility along Butt St in Suva was captured from inside a vehicle. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

SOME low-lying areas in the Central Division were flooded yesterday after heavy rain from early in the morning.

The areas affected by flooding were Wainadoi in Navua, Qauia in Lami, Wailoku in Suva, Sawani in Naitasiri and some places within Suva City.

Wainadoi villager Ana Matavura was at home preparing breakfast when she noticed floodwaters getting into her home.

"It rained so heavily last night (Monday). I was awake by 3am today (yesterday) and decided to prepare breakfast when I noticed our flip-flops by the door starting to float away," she said.

"I knew then that our home was going to be flooded, so I quickly called my husband and we placed our belongings on the bed and other high places for it not to get wet."

Ms Matavura said she was worried, especially with the news about a trough of low pressure over the country.

"We are so thankful that the floods receded by 9am or else the water level would have kept rising," she said.

"I thank the Lord for looking over our family and everyone else affected. I am just so thankful that no one got hurt."

A trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remained slow moving over Fiji last night.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre Nadi said in its 7.30pm bulletin yesterday that the trough of low pressure was expected to affect the group until Friday.

The forecast to midnight today for the Fiji Group is occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over most places.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry advised all farmers to take precautionary measures.

"We are in our cyclone season and it is prudent that farmers do safeguard their crops and livestock," the ministry said.

"The trough of low pressure with associated cloud, rain and thunderstorms is likely to bring heavy rain and strong wind, so farmers who reside in flood-prone areas are advised to move their animals, machinery and farm implements to higher ground and secure livestock sheds."

Farmers are advised to be wary of culverts and other waterways created by floods and to keep family members and animals away from them.

"It is advisable for farmers to also monitor their crops which are on flood-prone areas to avoid losses during flooding.

"If crops are matured then it is advisable to harvest before flash floods occur, planting materials can be moved to higher ground," the ministry said.