Police urge vigilance, alertness on roads

Solomone Rabulu
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

WITH more rain expected over the country this week, authorities have urged motorists to be vigilant on the roads.

Police will be on full alert this week considering the weather.

Fiji Roads Authority's CEO Jonathan Moore said this was an important note for everyone because there was a risk of further flooding.

"At the moment surface flooding is widespread in the usual places and we are warning motorists and pedestrians to stay out of floodwaters," he said. "We are closely monitoring the situation for all divisions and we are urging the public to remain vigilant, tune into the local radio and listen to the advice of the emergency services."

Mr Moore said the public needed to be extremely careful and avoid places of known historical flooding or low-lying areas.

"Please do not drive into water of unknown depth and current because this can be life-threatening."

Fiji police chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said the police force would be on full alert this week with police visibility present at all flood-prone areas but everyone's support was needed during this weather spell.

"Officers visited areas that experienced flooding as well as areas prone to flash flooding in the Southern and Eastern divisions to speak to community members on the need to stay clear of the areas as well as ensuring children don't swim in the flooded areas," he said.

"Our officers visited areas in Qauia and surrounding areas and are keeping tabs on movement along the main highways."

"We are receiving reports of accidents and are again urging motorists to take the necessary safety precautions."








