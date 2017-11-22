FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

THEY say old habits die hard. Beachcomber heard this from a friend.

"There is a guy at my workplace who has a habit of falling off to sleep," he said. "Whenever he is woken up by his workmates, he gives all sorts of reasons for falling off to sleep. One day, he was taking a nap when a workmate woke him up.

"Hey, what's wrong with you? Why you sleeping? the workmate asked. Startled, the guy who was sleeping told his workmate, "I was praying bro."

Beachcomber wonders what will happen if everyone at that workplace starts praying like that.