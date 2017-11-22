Staging of works not possible

/ Front page / News

WORKING in stages to complete the Suva Arterial Roads Upgrade Project (SARUP1) is not practical, according to the Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer, Jonathan Moore.

Mr Moore made the comments in light of the limited access into Suva from Nausori wards with works continuing at the Nabua/Mead Rd and Grantham/ Gaji roads roundabouts and the Vatuwaqa bridge in Suva.

He said that across multiple projects under SARUP1, it was not practical or possible to stage them all so that only one location of work is being delivered at a time.

He said working one by one would delay the overall cause of the contract and result in a longer period of overall disruption.

"The works on the entry to Suva comprise multiple contracts," he said.

"It is the work by the contractors for each of these contracts that is staged within each contract, with a view to minimising disruption. "We are also working within very tight time and accessibility constraints, such as the inclement weather that can prevent any work taking place, and the school holidays, when traffic on the road is reduced."

Mr Moore said the FRA took a decision to commence Princes Rd's Accelerated Seal Repair (ASR) works earlier than originally planned to help alleviate disruption and with the vision that it would be completed before SARUP 1 led to road closures.

"The work is substantially complete but, regrettably, severe wet weather and work restriction hours have delayed this. However, the bulk of Princes Rd ASR is now complete and will give commuters some improved journey times."

Meanwhile, the Vatuwaqa bridge is due for completion next year.

Mr Moore said the contractors were working to bring the date closer.

"We cannot delay other contracts to commence once Vatuwaqa bridge is open as the road networks need urgent upgrade in the areas where you currently see works ongoing," he said.