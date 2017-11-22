Fiji Time: 4:27 PM on Wednesday 22 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Staging of works not possible

Avneel Chand
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

WORKING in stages to complete the Suva Arterial Roads Upgrade Project (SARUP1) is not practical, according to the Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer, Jonathan Moore.

Mr Moore made the comments in light of the limited access into Suva from Nausori wards with works continuing at the Nabua/Mead Rd and Grantham/ Gaji roads roundabouts and the Vatuwaqa bridge in Suva.

He said that across multiple projects under SARUP1, it was not practical or possible to stage them all so that only one location of work is being delivered at a time.

He said working one by one would delay the overall cause of the contract and result in a longer period of overall disruption.

"The works on the entry to Suva comprise multiple contracts," he said.

"It is the work by the contractors for each of these contracts that is staged within each contract, with a view to minimising disruption. "We are also working within very tight time and accessibility constraints, such as the inclement weather that can prevent any work taking place, and the school holidays, when traffic on the road is reduced."

Mr Moore said the FRA took a decision to commence Princes Rd's Accelerated Seal Repair (ASR) works earlier than originally planned to help alleviate disruption and with the vision that it would be completed before SARUP 1 led to road closures.

"The work is substantially complete but, regrettably, severe wet weather and work restriction hours have delayed this. However, the bulk of Princes Rd ASR is now complete and will give commuters some improved journey times."

Meanwhile, the Vatuwaqa bridge is due for completion next year.

Mr Moore said the contractors were working to bring the date closer.

"We cannot delay other contracts to commence once Vatuwaqa bridge is open as the road networks need urgent upgrade in the areas where you currently see works ongoing," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62150.6025
JPY 55.262252.2622
GBP 0.36590.3579
EUR 0.41410.4021
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48800.4710

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Line-up unchanged
  2. 'Operation Kill Bill'
  3. Teacher testifies in trial
  4. Sex crimes
  5. Rain brings floods
  6. iTLTB looks into land tenancy concerns
  7. Mind game
  8. Water source for 10,000
  9. Staging of works not possible
  10. MP: Need for sustainable use of marine resources

Top Stories this Week

  1. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  2. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  6. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  7. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  8. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  10. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)