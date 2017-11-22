Fiji Time: 4:27 PM on Wednesday 22 November

MP: Need for sustainable use of marine resources

Solomone Rabulu
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

THE marine resources are an essential part of Fiji and the Pacific's welfare and there is a need for people to work together in sustaining this progress.

This was highlighted by the Acting Minister for Fisheries Osea Naiqamu during the World Fisheries Day celebration at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva yesterday.

Mr Naiqamu said while Fiji and the Pacific were highly dependent on coastal fisheries resources, threats now existed on marine resources that provided opportunities for future development and food security.

"Every long-term successful and sustainable fishery, near-shore, offshore or high-seas, needs to be managed according to some basic ground rules," he said.

"These includes a constantly reassessed, scientifically determined, limit on the total number of fish to be caught and landed by a fishery should be enforcement and implemented.

"The use of techniques or management rules to prevent the unintentional killing and disposal of fish, crustaceans and other oceanic life that is important."

Mr Naiqamu believes that monitoring and enforcement are always an important part of sustainability with a monitoring system ensuring that all fishers do not land more than they were allowed to, do not fish in closed areas and cheat as less as possible.

"We need to make sure management systems based on these rules are implemented everywhere, in combination with the banning of protected species and gears that are destructive.

"The key parts in ecosystems need full protection from destructive fisheries, these includes the spawning and nursing grounds of fish, delicate sea floor, unique unexplored habitats and also the coral reefs and its surrounding habitats," he said.








