Line-up unchanged

+ Enlarge this image Vodafone Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau (facing camera) during the team's training session at the Easts League Club grounds in Brisbane yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

VODAFONE Fiji Bati coach Mick Potter has maintained the same line-up that sent the New Zealand Kiwis packing last weekend for this week's match against Australia.

"There wouldn't be many changes, it is hard to change those combinations at this time," Potter said after the team's training session at the Easts League Club grounds in Brisbane yesterday.

"We don't want to do too many changes to our team, everything is looking OK."

The side will have a rest day today.

Fiji team: Kevin Naiqama, Suliasi Vunivalu, Taane Milne, Akuila Uate, Marcelo Montoya, Jarryd Hayne, Henry Raiwalui, Ashton Sims, Apisai Koroisau, Eloni Vunakece, Viliame Kikau, Brayden Wiliame, Tui Kamikamica. Interchange: Joe Lovodua, Jacob Saifiti, Junior Roqica, Ben Nakubuwai.

Reserves: James Storer, Salesi Faingaa, Pio Sokobalavu, Sitiveni Moceidreke.