Man dies in glider crash near Lake Hawea

Update: 9:35PM A KIWI national has been reported dead after a glider crash incident in the Hunter Range near Lake Hawea, Otago at about 5:30pm today.

Police in the Hunter Range deployed a helicopter from Queenstown with a paramedic and Police on board to find the crash site after it received the report.

But Inspector Olaf Jensen, Otago Lakes Central Area Commander, said that while it was responding, a person in a privately owned fixed wing aircraft located the wreckage.

"When emergency services arrived at the scene, the sole occupant of the glider was found dead," Inspector Jensen said in a Police report.

"Police are working to establish the identity of the deceased and then will begin the process of notifying the man's family.

"He was taking part in a glider competition at the time of the crash."

He said the death will be referred to the Coroner and the CAA would be notified.