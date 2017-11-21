Parents urged to invest in children's education

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay at Nakaikogo school today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 9:08PM FIJI'S Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay today urged parents and students of Nakaikogo Sanatan Dharam School in Lokia, Rewa, to make use of the education grant provided by the Government.

"There is no better time to make good use of the opportunity provided by Government in educating your children than now," Mr Pillay said.

"The Bainimarama government has invested a lot in our education system with the objective to advance Fiji to a level that is on par with the developed world. We want Fiji to be an educated country with high literacy rate; to be at the forefront in research and development, to be the centre for business and finance, and to be a leader especially in the Pacific region.

"The vision can only be achieved if we invest our resources, our time, and our efforts towards the education of our children."